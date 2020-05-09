Saturday, May 9, 2020  | 15 Ramadhan, 1441
Indian firing killed 36 in Azad Kashmir last month: Qureshi

Posted: May 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Indian firing killed 36 in Azad Kashmir last month: Qureshi

Photo: AFP

At least 36 people have died in Azad Kashmir in the last month in ceasefire violations by Indian security forces along the heavily militarized Line of Control between Pakistan and India, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Saturday.

According to Radio Pakistan, Qureshi said in a statement that people of India-held Kashmir have been facing “ruthless curfew” since New Delhi revoked the special status of the valley.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan has “exposed” Indian atrocities in Kashmir and will continue to do so in future.

He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “pursuing anti-Islam policies” and holding Muslims responsible for spreading coronavirus in India.

The minister urged the world leaders to take notice of ongoing atrocities in India-held Kashmir.

