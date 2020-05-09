Saturday, May 9, 2020  | 15 Ramadhan, 1441
Five CM house employees, Murad’s assistant test positive for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Five CM house employees, Murad’s assistant test positive for coronavirus

At least six people working at the Sindh chief minister house in Karachi have tested positive for coronavirus, health officials confirmed Saturday.

According to the officials, the tests were conducted after CM Murad Ali Shah’s Special Assistant Rashid Rabbani tested positive for the virus.

Two drivers, one technician and a secretary have contracted the virus, officials added.

According to Sindh health department, five people infected with the virus have died in Sindh in the last 24 hours. At least 1,080 new cases, including 691 in Karachi, have been reported in the province on Saturday.

The virus has so far killed 180 people in Sindh and the total number of known cases in the province has jumped to 8,571.

MOST READ
India stops 14,000 cusecs of water flowing into Pakistan
Pakistan to lift coronavirus lockdown on Saturday
Petroleum companies suspend petrol supply to pumps: APPRA
Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan not reopening schools from June 1
Fact-check: The Sindh CM didn’t host a ‘COVID-19 free’ iftar
Private schools federation rejects closure of educational institutes until mid-July
Opening schools from June 1 doesn’t look possible: education minister
Lockdown is not being lifted: Sindh minister
ECC approves Rs1.66b grant for ISI’s telecom monitoring project
Peshawar man kills siblings for adding sugar to iftar sherbet
 
 
 
 
 
