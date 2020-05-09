Five CM house employees, Murad’s assistant test positive for coronavirus

At least six people working at the Sindh chief minister house in Karachi have tested positive for coronavirus, health officials confirmed Saturday.

According to the officials, the tests were conducted after CM Murad Ali Shah’s Special Assistant Rashid Rabbani tested positive for the virus.

Two drivers, one technician and a secretary have contracted the virus, officials added.

According to Sindh health department, five people infected with the virus have died in Sindh in the last 24 hours. At least 1,080 new cases, including 691 in Karachi, have been reported in the province on Saturday.

The virus has so far killed 180 people in Sindh and the total number of known cases in the province has jumped to 8,571.