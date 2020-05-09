Saturday, May 9, 2020  | 15 Ramadhan, 1441
Farhan Saeed pays tribute to frontline doctors

SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistani singer turned actor Farhan Saeed takes to social media to pay tribute to doctors from his family serving on the frontline during the coronavirus crisis.

Sharing a photo of his father and brother on Instagram, both of whom are doctors, the singer wrote a lengthy note.

“Seeing my father and both my brothers since my childhood I know what it takes to be a doctor. I saw my brothers study through sleepless nights, to my father being available for his duty 24/7 and the kind of hard work I saw them doing so far itself made me so proud of them,” reads the note.

Seeing my father and both my brothers since my childhood I know what It takes to be a doctor. I saw my brothers study through sleepless nights, to my father being available for his duty 24/7 and the kind of Hard work I saw them doing so far itself made me so proud of them. Now when I see them working as frontliners in these times, as much my heart wells up for them with worry, I want to salute them for being so brave ! May Allah keep you safe Dr Rahat Saeed , Dr Haroon Saeed & Dr Salman Saeed ! I love you guys and I have more respect for you than ever ! May you and all the Frontliners working tirelessly around the globe in this difficult time be safe ! Ameen Lots of Love and Prayers for Our Heroes, My Heroes ❤

He remarked that they are playing their part in fighting the virus, he is worried for them but at the same time extremely proud as well.

“Now when I see them working as frontliners in these times, as much my heart wells up for them with worry, I want to salute them for being so brave! May Allah keep you safe Dr Rahat Saeed, Dr Haroon Saeed & Dr Salman Saeed! I love you guys and I have more respect for you than ever!” he added.

Saeed added that may all frontliners working tirelessly around the globe in this difficult time be safe. He extended love and prayers to these heroes.

Farhan Saeed
 
