Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan

We will keep updating this story. Last update: 4:00pm, Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Known case updates as of 2:27pm, Saturday, May 9, 2020

Pakistan: 27,033

Islamabad: 609

Punjab: 10,033

Sindh: 9,691

Balochistan: 1,873

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 4,327

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 79

Gilgit-Baltistan: 421



Deaths from the virus as of 2:27pm, Saturday, May 9, 2020

So far, 611 people have died of the virus in Pakistan.

Islamabad: 4

Punjab: 183

Sindh: 176

Balochistan: 24

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 221

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 0

Gilgit-Baltistan: 3

Graph by Farhan Afsar



Graph by Farhan Afsar/SAMAA Digital



What should I do if I suspect I or someone in my family has coronavirus?

Don’t panic. There are government helplines you can call for help.

Sindh helplines: 021-99203443, 021-99204405.

Federal helpline: 1166

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa helpline: 1700

Balochistan: Two options given below

Call: 081-9241133-22

WhatsApp: 0334-9241133

Punjab: 0800 99 000

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Cough, fever, difficulty breathing, tiredness, loss of smell (reported in some patients)

Which authorities should I contact?

Your government helplines

What will they do?

They will guide you about the next steps. You will be connected to a doctor who will take your medical and travel history. You will be told whether you need to be tested or not.

If you need to be tested health authorities will send an ambulance your way to take you to a hospital isolation ward. Your contacts will be traced and also tested.

What precautions should I take to protect myself from COVID-19?

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds Carry an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with you. The alcohol content should be 60% or higher. Wear a face mask in public places Avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes Follow social distancing, keep a distance of at least one metre from other people Avoid large public gatherings Stay at home if you feel sick Disinfect workplace surfaces, door knobs, counters Cook food thoroughly

Where can I go to get tested? (Updated May 9)

Punjab:

All Divisional Headquarters hospitals

Lahore: Mayo Hospital, Expo Centre, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Shaukat Khanum and Chughtai Lab

Sindh:

Karachi: AKUH Karachi, Dow OJHA, Indus Hospital, SIUT, Chughtai Lab, PNS Shifa, Essa Lab, Civil Hospital, Liaquat National, Ziauddin Hospital

Hyderabad: LUMHS Hospital

Khairpur: GIMS

Larkana: CMCH

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Peshawar: Khyber Medical University, Hayatabad Medical Complex, RMI, NWGH, Anwar Lab

Swat: Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals

Abbottabad: ATH

DI Khan: MMTH

Balochistan:

Quetta: Fatima Jinnah Hospital

Taftan: Mobile testing unit

Gilgit-Baltistan:

Skardu: CMCH

Gilgit: DHQ

Islamabad: PIMS, NIH

Azad Jammu and Kashmir:

Muzaffarabad: Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences

Isolation wards and centres in Pakistan (Updated May 9)

Sindh:

1. AKUH Karachi

2.JPMC, Karachi

3.Dow OJHA, Karachi

4.Civil Hospital, Karachi

5. Liaquat Uni Hospital, Hyderabad

6. PMCH Nawabshah

7. Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas

8. GMMMC Sukkur

9. CMCH Larkana

10. Expo Centre Karachi



Punjab:

1.Mayo Hospital Lahore

2. PKLI Centre Lahore

3. Expo Centre Field Hospital Lahore

We are waiting for the government to provide an updated list.



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

1. Khyber Medical University, Peshawar

2. Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar

3. RMI, Peshawar

4. NWGH, Peshawar

5. Swat: Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals

6. Abbottabad: ATH

7. DI Khan: MMTH



Balochistan:

We are waiting for the government to provide an updated list.

Major stories from across Pakistan

Twitter handles to follow:

1. Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan: @zfrmrza

2. National Institute of Health (NIH) Pakistan: @NIH_Pakistan

3. Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination: @nhsrcofficial

4.Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh: @SindhHealthDpt

5. Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister of Health & Population Welfare Sindh: @AzraPechuho

6. Senator Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Government Spokesperson: @murtazawahab1

7. Taimur Khan Jhagra KP Finance and Health Minister: @Jhagra

8. Health Department KP: @HealthKPGovt

9. Usman Buzdar Punjab Chief Minister: @UsmanAKBuzdar

10. Dr Yasmin Rashid Punjab Minister For Primary & Secondary Healthcare: @Dr_YasminRashid

11. Health Department Punjab: @HealthPunjabGov

12. Jam Kamal Khan Balochistan Chief Minister: @jam_kamal

13. Liaquat Shahwani Balochistan Government Spokesperson: @LiaquatShahwani

14. Health Department Balochistan: @HealthDeptBlo

15. World Health Organisation Country Office in Pakistan: @WHOPakistan

16. Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan MMIDSP: @mmidsp

17. Aga Khan University; @AKUGlobal

18. The Indus Hospital: @indus_hospital

19. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation: @DrTedros

20. UNICEF Pakistan: @UNICEF_Pakistan